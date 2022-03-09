STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two EVM-laden trucks have gone missing in Varanasi: Samajwadi Party, allies

The SP and its allies alleged that two trucks laden with electronic voting machines have gone missing in Varanasi after the March 7 voting.

Published: 09th March 2022 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 12:33 AM

EVMs

EVMs (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party and its allies on Tuesday alleged that two trucks laden with electronic voting machines have gone missing in Varanasi after the March 7 voting.

The SP along with its allies Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj party and Janwadi Party (Socialist) made the allegation in a memorandum submitted to the office of Chief Electoral Officer in Lucknow.

"We have submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission regarding the missing EVMs with trucks fleeing with EVMs in Varanasi,” SP's chief spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary told PTI.

When contacted, UP's Additional Chief Electoral Officer B D R Tiwari told PTI, "We have taken cognisance of the matter. Action will be taken as per the provisions of the law."

Chaudhary said he along with the SP's UP unit chief Naresh Uttam, SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar and Sanjay Chauhan of the Janwadi Party (Socialist) has submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission regarding the missing EVM-laden trucks in Varanasi.

"We have also demanded the removal of the Varanasi district magistrate and the divisional commissioner of the Varanasi division," the SP spokesperson said.

Chaudhary made the allegation shortly after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling BJP of attempting to "steal" votes and said exit polls are meant to create a perception that the saffron party will emerge victorious in the Uttar Pradesh election.

At a press conference here, he also alleged that government officials in Lucknow are directing their subordinates in the districts to slow down the counting of votes and prolong the process till late night where the chances of the BJP winning the election are slim.

Comments

