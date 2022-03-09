STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll results may impact Bihar political equations

The election results - which will come out on March 10 - from the neighbouring state will directly or indirectly impact political groups in Bihar, be it the NDA or the Grand Alliance.

Published: 09th March 2022 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA: Amid the wait for results of the assembly polls held in the five states, political groups in Bihar are eager on what will be the outcomes in Uttar Pradesh. The election results - which will come out on March 10 - from the neighbouring state will directly or indirectly impact political groups in Bihar, be it the NDA or the Grand Alliance.

The results will decide the future prospects of the two constituents of the Bihar NDA - Janata Dal (United) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) - which fielded candidates against ally BJP in 26 and 55 constituencies, respectively.

The relationship among three NDA constituents got strained due to sustained campaigning launched by the VIP and the JDU against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. The upsets within the saffron party camp could be gauged from the statement of the BJP MP from Muzaffarpur Ajay Nishad, who said ahead of the results of the UP election, "Mukesh Sahani was roaring in UP, he will now virtually be begging in Bihar."

The JDU is, however, maintaining a low profile on the developments. "Wait for the results. We are hopeful of positive results in Uttar Pradesh and in Manipur where JDU is in the fray," MLC Neeraj Kumar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar NDA Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh polls Uttar Pradesh elections Uttar Pradesh elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls 2022
India Matters
Karnataka Education Minister Dr Ashwathnarayan (Photo | EPS)
Can't wear religious attire when uniform code in place: Karnataka Minister
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)
Notification for 80,000 Telangana government jobs today: CM KCR
World’s most advanced oil rig commissioned at ONGC well in Bhimavaram
Shobha Gasti receiving the award from President Ram Nath Kovind
Belagavi’s Devadasi crusader conferred with Naari Shakti award

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp