Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll results may impact Bihar political equations

Ramashankar By

Express News Service

PATNA: Amid the wait for results of the assembly polls held in the five states, political groups in Bihar are eager on what will be the outcomes in Uttar Pradesh. The election results - which will come out on March 10 - from the neighbouring state will directly or indirectly impact political groups in Bihar, be it the NDA or the Grand Alliance.

The results will decide the future prospects of the two constituents of the Bihar NDA - Janata Dal (United) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) - which fielded candidates against ally BJP in 26 and 55 constituencies, respectively.

The relationship among three NDA constituents got strained due to sustained campaigning launched by the VIP and the JDU against the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. The upsets within the saffron party camp could be gauged from the statement of the BJP MP from Muzaffarpur Ajay Nishad, who said ahead of the results of the UP election, "Mukesh Sahani was roaring in UP, he will now virtually be begging in Bihar."

The JDU is, however, maintaining a low profile on the developments. "Wait for the results. We are hopeful of positive results in Uttar Pradesh and in Manipur where JDU is in the fray," MLC Neeraj Kumar said.