West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's 12 books published in this year's Kolkata book fair

Twelve books penned by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee have been published during the ongoing 45th International Kolkata Book Fair.

Published: 09th March 2022 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2022 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Twelve books penned by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have been published during the ongoing 45th International Kolkata Book Fair.

The books chronicle recent events in her long political innings.

Apu Dey, one of the leading publishers and director of Dey's Publishing, told PTI on Wednesday that the 12 books include titles such as 'Khela Hobe', referring to TMC's 'game is on' campaign during last year's assembly elections, and 'Covider Dinlipi', which dwells on events during the pandemic.

An English book, titled 'Duare Sarkar' (government at doorstep) tells the story of the welfare projects launched by the Trinamool Congress government in the state and people's response to those.

'Bidhansabhay Mukhyamantri' (chief minister in assembly) is a collection of Banerjee's speeches in the House on issues such as demonetisation and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Other books include 'Loho Pranam Mohiyashi Charane Charane', a collection of poems as a tribute to 50 great personalities of Bengal, 'Kalam' and 'Kabita Bitan'.

'Kalam' is a 76-page poem book, and 'Kabita Bitan' is a 950-page book of poems written by Banerjee during her visit to various parts of West Bengal and outside the state.

Dey said that books such as 'Khela Hobe' and 'Duare Sarkar' have been sold out while other titles are also generating a good response.

Banerjee has penned 114 books in the last two decades.

"I find little time to write amid my hectic schedule. But whenever I scribble anything, my friends and colleagues insist that I should put it out in books.

"Because of their pressure, I have managed to bring out so many books to date. I am a good chronicler of events in my long career. Whatever has happened, I have jotted down in my diary. I also love to compose lyrics and write poems," Banerjee had said at the book fair inauguration on February 28.

She had also said that most of her expenses are borne by the royalty from books.

