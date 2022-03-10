2022 Assembly polls: EC lifts blanket ban on victory processions

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission lifted a blanket ban on victory processions imposed due to Covid-related restrictions during the counting and declaration of results in the five assembly elections. However, the poll body said the relaxation would be subject to existing instructions of state disaster management authorities.

“Viewing the current status of Covid-19 in the five states which went to polls, Commission has decided to relax the guidelines on victory processions during and after the counting and has withdrawn the blanket ban on victory processions,” said a statement issued by the EC as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in four out of the five state assembly elections.

“However, this relaxation will be subject to existing instructions of SDMA and preventive measures imposed by concerned district authorities,” it added.

The poll panel had announced assembly elections in Goa, Manipur, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand on January 8.

Along with the announcement, the Commission had also issued revised broad guidelines to regulate various aspects of elections, including victory processions due to the third wave of Omicron-led Covid.

However, as the Covid situation in the country improved during the elections, the Commission gradually relaxed the norms concerning electioneering in consultation with the Union Health Ministry and state governments.