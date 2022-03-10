Amit Shah wishing Shashi Tharoor sparks speculations at political circles

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: At a time when exit polls have projected BJP to retain power in Uttar Pradesh and a rout for Congress, a call from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the eve of the declaration of results to Congress MP Shashi Tharoor set political circles abuzz. Shah wished Tharoor on his birthday and that took the latter by surprise.

“Surprised and touched to receive a telephone call from Home Minster @AmitShah wishing me on my birthday. There must be something special about turning 66! Most grateful for the kind words,” Tharoor tweeted. Earlier in the day, Tharoor was also wished by PM Narendra Modi.

Some observers said it was not the first such gesture on the part of senior BJP leaders.

Tharoor had in the past wished PM Narendra Modi and LK Advani on their birthdays.

A BJP source said that Tharoor is almost sidelined despite having the image of an intelligent and educated leader.

“If he wishes to come with us, most welcome,” said the source.

He also tweeted Modi's letter, wishing him on his birthday.

"Birthday a special occasion to recollect the memories of the past. At the same time, it is also the day that inspires us to fulfil our duties towards our family, society and the nation with new enthusiasm. May you continue to strive for the welfare of people with renewed dedication in the years to come," Modi said in his letter to Tharoor.

"May you be blessed with a long life filled with good health. I once again extend my best wishes for your birthday," he said.

Tagging the letter, Tharoor tweeted: "Touched to receive these thoughtful greetings from @narendramodi ji. He is always gracious in making these gestures of courtesy & kindness."

Kovind also wished Tharoor on his birthday.

"Honoured to receive good wishes from @rashtrapatibhvn. My thanks to President Kovind for his exemplary adornment of the nation's highest office," the Congress leader said in another tweet, tagging the president's letter to him.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla extended birthday wishes to Tharoor, wishing him years of dedicated service in the interest of people and the country.

Responding to his wishes, Tharoor said, "Thank you @loksabhaspeaker @ombirlakota ji.

Looking forward to seeing you in action when Parliament resumes next week!" Several other leaders, including BJP's Gautam Gambhir, Telangana minister K T Rama Rao, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, NCP's Amol Kolhe, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and his party colleague Sachin Pilot wished the Thiruvananthapuram MP on the occasion.

(With PTI Inputs)