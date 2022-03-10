As Congress trails in Assembly polls, party workers stage protest blaming EVMs

By PTI

NEW DELHI: After the Congress' poor performance in all five states where Assembly elections were held, party workers staged a protest outside the party's headquarters, alleging that democracy was being "murdered" through EVMs.

Delhi Congress leader Jagdish Sharma and some local workers raised slogans against the BJP holding placards that read: "EVM se ho rahi hai loktantra ki hatya" (Democracy is being murdered through electronic voting machines).

The Congress is set to lose Punjab to entrant Aam Aadmi Party and is trailing in all the other four states -- Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur -- where the BJP is set to form its governments.