Assembly elections: BJP set to score hattrick in Goa with MGP support

CM Pramod Sawant was trailing in Sanquelim constituency, while health minister Vishwajit Rane, a prominent contender or the CM's post, was leading in Valpoi constituency.

Published: 10th March 2022 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PANAJI: The ruling BJP in Goa looks all set to score a hattrick in the coastal state with the support of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), political observers said, as vote counting trends of the February 14 elections indicated a hung House.

As per the latest trends for all the 40 Assembly seats in Goa, BJP was leading in 19 seats, while Congress was ahead in 10 seats.

MGP was ahead in 4 seats, AAP in two and Goa Forward Party and Revolutionary Goans Party ahead in one seat each.

Independents were ahead in three seats.

As no party will reach the 21-seat mark on its own, MGP will decide who will form the next government in Goa, a senior political analyst said.

Indications are that it will side with BJP in return for Deputy CM's post and key portfolios, he added.

CM Pramod Sawant was leading in Sanquelim constituency, while health minister Vishwajit Rane, a prominent contender for the CM's post, was leading in Valpoi constituency.

After the 2017 elections, Congress failed to form government despite emerging as the single largest party.

The BJP won 13 seats in 2017 elections.

Its strength went up to 27 after Congress MLAs quit and joined it.

Nine BJP MLAs left ahead of last month's Assembly election, leaving BJP's strength in the outgoing Assembly at 18.

The Congress won 17 seats in 2017 elections.

The party's tally went down to five after its MLAs quit and joined BJP.

Three Congress MLAs left the party ahead of last month's elections, further depleting the party strength in the outgoing Assembly to two.

