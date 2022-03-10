STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assembly elections: Gujarat BJP makes plans to celebrate ‘poll victory’ in UP

The leadership is elated over the exit poll results which have predicted the clear victory of the saffron camp in UP and Manipur. The poll results will be out on Thursday.

Published: 10th March 2022 04:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flag

BJP Flag (File Photo| PTI)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD:  The Gujarat BJP has made elaborate preparations to celebrate the “victory” of the party in Assembly elections in five states.

The leadership is elated over the exit poll results which have predicted the clear victory of the saffron camp in UP and Manipur. The poll results will be out on Thursday.

Incidently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in the state on a two-day visit starting from Friday.

Also, the RSS has organised a three-day national meet in the state, coinciding with the PM’s visit.

The state government has cancelled the Assembly session on Friday as the entire cabinet will be busy with the PM’s programmes. 

As the Assembly election is approaching in Gujarat, BJP has started preparations in earnest and is gearing up to retain power at any cost. The party is likely to kick off its Gujarat election campaign on March 11 in the presence of Modi.

As the BJP is confident of a thumping victory in UP, the Gujarat leadership is planning victory celebrations in a big way. A BJP leader speaking on condition of anonymity said: “During the Prime Minister’s programme, we have made grand preparations to celebrate the results in five states, especially in UP.” 

The state BJP unit has also asked its workers to reach the party headquarters during the victory celebration in the presence of PM Modi, said the leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022 UP Assembly Elections UP Assembly Elections 2022
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp