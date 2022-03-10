Assembly elections: Gujarat BJP makes plans to celebrate ‘poll victory’ in UP

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat BJP has made elaborate preparations to celebrate the “victory” of the party in Assembly elections in five states.

The leadership is elated over the exit poll results which have predicted the clear victory of the saffron camp in UP and Manipur. The poll results will be out on Thursday.

Incidently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to arrive in the state on a two-day visit starting from Friday.

Also, the RSS has organised a three-day national meet in the state, coinciding with the PM’s visit.

The state government has cancelled the Assembly session on Friday as the entire cabinet will be busy with the PM’s programmes.

As the Assembly election is approaching in Gujarat, BJP has started preparations in earnest and is gearing up to retain power at any cost. The party is likely to kick off its Gujarat election campaign on March 11 in the presence of Modi.

As the BJP is confident of a thumping victory in UP, the Gujarat leadership is planning victory celebrations in a big way. A BJP leader speaking on condition of anonymity said: “During the Prime Minister’s programme, we have made grand preparations to celebrate the results in five states, especially in UP.”

The state BJP unit has also asked its workers to reach the party headquarters during the victory celebration in the presence of PM Modi, said the leader.