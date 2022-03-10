STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assembly polls 2022: BJP ahead in Manipur, CM N Biren Singh leading by over 16,000 votes

Counting of votes for 60 assembly seats in Manipur began at 8 am on Thursday under tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols, officials said.

Published: 10th March 2022 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 12:29 PM   |  A+A-

Manipur CM N Biren Singh

Chief Minister N Biren Singh (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

IMPHAL: The BJP is ahead in 22 seats in Manipur, with Chief Minister N Biren Singh leading by a handsome margin of more than 16,000 votes against his nearest Congress rival in Heingang constituency, Election Commission data showed.

The Congress, which had emerged as the single-largest party, winning 28 seats in the 2017 assembly elections, is currently leading in just three seats, including the Thoubal constituency, where former chief minister O Ibobi Singh is ahead of his BJP rival by 1,225 votes.

The National People's Party is leading in six seats, while the Naga People's Front is ahead in five seats.

The Republican Party of India (Aathawale), Kuki People's Alliance and Independents led in one constituency each, according to EC data.

Trends were available for 41 constituencies so far.

