BJP to stake claim today evening to form government in Goa

By PTI

PANAJI: The BJP, which is emerging as the single largest party in the 40-member Goa Assembly, will meet Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai and stake claim to form government on Thursday evening, a senior party leader said.

As per data of the Election Commission of India, the BJP has so far won five seats and is leading in 15 others in the coastal state, where counting of votes is currently underway.

The BJP's legislature wing will meet around 4 pm in the state capital Panaji during which the group leader would be decided, a senior party leader said. "After that, the party will stake claim to form the next government," he said.

The BJP has said that three independents, who are currently leading in their respective constituencies, are in touch with the party.

Dr Chandrakant Shetye, the independent candidate who won from Bicholim Assembly constituency, met Chief Minister Pramod Sawant after the announcement of his victory, the party leader said.