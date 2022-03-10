STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP will take independents, regional parties along to form govt in Goa: Fadnavis

The BJP has won 20 seats in the state, just one short of the magic figure of 21 required to form a majority in the 40-member assembly.

Published: 10th March 2022 05:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 05:32 PM   |  A+A-

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday reiterated that his party will take independents and regional parties along to form the next government in Goa.

Fadnavis, who is BJP's election in-charge for Goa, thanked the people of the state for reposing trust in the party and dedicated its poll performance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP has won 20 seats in the state, just one short of the magic figure of 21 required to form a majority in the 40-member assembly.

Speaking to reporters in Goa, Fadnavis said, "The BJP is again winning nearly 20 seats in Goa and we may win a couple of seats more. It is the continuation of the trust reposed by the people of Goa in our leader PM Narendra Modi."

Replying to a query about when the party intends to stake claim to form the government, Fadnavis said, "The decision will be taken after BJP's parliamentary board informs us about it. It is a standard procedure."

"I want to thank the people of Goa for their support. Even if we get majority, we will still take independents as well as other regional parties along with us to form the government," he said.

Three independent candidates won the Goa election this time, while the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) won two seats.

On Wednesday, Fadnavis had said that the BJP was confident of getting the support from the MGP as both the parties are "ideologically aligned".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devendra Fadnavis BJP Goa polls PM Modi Congress
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp