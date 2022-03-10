STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

'Bulldozer baba': Mighty Yogi Adityanath's new sobriquet

Outside the BJP office in Lucknow, some excited supporters were spotted riding on a bulldozer with saffron flags to celebrate the party's victory in the elections.

Published: 10th March 2022 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 10:39 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: As the counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh elections began Thursday morning, a meme in Hindi started doing the rounds on social media -- "A massive road accident in Uttar Pradesh as a bulldozer decimates an oncoming speeding bicycle."

By the evening, the politically loaded meme -- which conveyed that the Samajwadi Party (bicycle being its polls symbol) has been routed by the might of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (or "bulldozer baba") – went viral on social media.

Adityanath, who is generally referred to as "Maharaj ji", earned this new sobriquet of "bulldozer baba" during the current elections due to his frequent reference of the heavy machine which his dispensation deployed to raze the ill-gotten property of criminals and mafias in the state.

As the election results and trends showed a clear BJP majority in Uttar Pradesh, party supporters in several parts of the state joined victory celebrations with bulldozers.

In Lucknow, Varanasi and Adityanath's own Gorakhpur, enthusiastic party supporters were seen taking out victory processions on bulldozers and chanting slogan "bulldozer baba zindabad (long live bulldozer baba)" in praise of Adityanath.

Outside the BJP office in the state capital of Lucknow, some excited supporters were spotted riding on a bulldozer with saffron flags to celebrate the party's victory in the elections.

Sumant Kashyap, an ardent BJP supporter, had fixed a toy bulldozer on his headgear.

In Gorakhpur, from where Adityanath was in fray, supporters took out a victory procession with a fleet of bulldozers with BJP flags affixed on them to express their happiness.

They were shouting slogans like "bulldozer baba zindabad" and "goonj raha hai ek hi naam bulldozer baba Jai Shri Ram."

Similarly in Varanasi, BJP supporters hit the streets with bulldozer, raising slogans in favour of Adityanath.

Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma said in a statement that people have set off a "bulldozer of votes" over staunch dynasts, casteism, criminalisation and regionalism of the opponents.

Adityanath gets 'baba' reference in his name as he is the head of Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur.

He invoked bulldozer in his several election speeches,, saying these heavy machines have gone for "maintenance" during the polls and would again roll out after the party returns to power.

In some rallies, bulldozers were seen parked at the venue of Adityanath public meetings in different places.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath Bulldozer Baba Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections Uttar Pradesh assembly polls Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh polls Uttar Pradesh Elections Uttar Pradesh polls 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections 2022
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp