Chhattisgarh Assembly: Congress MLA claims husband booked in false case; Speaker orders probe

Congress MLA Chhanni Sahu asked the Assembly Speaker if he wished to know why she had returned her security cover since last one month.

Published: 10th March 2022 09:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 09:34 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

Congress Flag (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: A Congress MLA on Thursday claimed in the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly that her husband was arrested on false charges after she raised her voice against illegal sand mining in her area.

Members of the Opposition BJP and Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) also showed her support and drew the attention of the House to the alleged threat to security and honour of public representatives under the Congress government.

Congress MLA Chhanni Sahu asked the Assembly Speaker if he wished to know why she had returned her security cover since last one month and how she has been visiting Naxal-affected areas to take part in programmes within her constituency without any protection.

The legislator from Khujji constituency in state's Rajnandgaon district went on to ask the state home minister how her husband was booked on the charges of intimidation and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act on the basis of a false complaint.

"..In a serious case pertaining to the Atrocity Act, the offence was registered so hurriedly without a thorough investigation. Contrary to it, when I, along with thousands of people of my constituency, submitted evidence with all documents (in connection with her husband's matter) to the police and administration they failed to act on it for three months and trying to save the culprits," Sahu claimed.

The MLA alleged that she had even raised her grievance before the home minister but did not get justice, following which she returned her security cover.

"As per the chief minister's intention, I am fighting against anti-social elements to stop illegal activities in my area. But corrupt officers are trying to spoil the image of the government by favouring people involved in such activities," Sahu claimed.

If a ruling party woman MLA was not safe, imagine the plight of the common women, she added.

On December 8 last year, Sahu's husband Chandu Sahu was booked under sections 294 (obscene acts) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act with Chhuriya police station of Rajnandgaon district based on a complaint of a driver - Beersingh Uikey.

As per the complaint, on December 4, Uikey was driving a sand-laden mini truck to Chhuriya from Job village and stopped at a place as the fuel was getting exhausted.

Chandu Sahu, who was passing the area with his wife, threatened and abused him, accusing him of being involved in illegal sand mining, despite the driver possessing a royalty permit for mineral transportation, the complaint stated.

The Sahu's husband was arrested in February this year in connection with the case, while she refuted the allegations and claimed that the case was filed by the driver on the behest of the sand mafia.

BJP members took the opportunity to shame the Congress and raised slogans.

Subsequently, JCC (J) MLA Pramod Sharma also claimed that he was similarly booked in a false case recently when he raised grievances of people of his area during a public hearing.

BJP MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Dharamlal Kaushik, former chief minister Raman Singh and Brijmohan Agrawal, termed it as a very “serious” issue and said the government had failed to ensure protection and secure the dignity of the members of the House.

Speaker Charand Das Mahant later said the security of public representatives is important in a democracy to ensure that they can represent the people fearlessly.

The Speaker asked Home Minister Tamradhwaj Sahu to get the cases lodged against the MLA's husband and legislator Sharma reinvestigated and also probe if an appropriate enquiry was conducted before booking them under the Atrocities Act.

The Speaker asked the home minister to inform him about it on Friday before the House adjourns for the day, following which he will take further action accordingly.

Mahant also directed the minister to provide double security cover to Sahu and (normal) security to Sharma if he needed it.

