Focus on education and health as Shivaraj government presents ‘child budget’ for first time

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: No new taxes were proposed, nor were the rates of existing ones hiked, in the Madhya Pradesh budget for 2022-23, which focused on child welfare, education and health sectors.

The Rs 2.79 lakh crore budget was presented in the Assembly on Wednesday by finance minister Jagdish Devda amid continuous uproar by Congress MLAs.

For the first time, a ‘child budget’ was presented comprising announcements for those aged up to 18 years. The children specific announcements included 7% hike in the proposed allocation to the school education department to Rs 27,792 crore compared to Rs 25,953 crore last year.

A provision of Rs 10,345 crore was made for the establishment of government primary schools, Rs 6,212 crore for secondary schools, Rs 3,908 crore for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and Rs 3,160 crore for high/higher secondary schools, besides Rs 1,157 crore for the CM RISE scheme under which 360 schools have been selected in the first phase.

The flagship Ladli Laxmi Scheme will be expanded to cover higher education also, the minister announced. Initiatives for the health sector included development of 10,000 sub-health centers and 1,200 primary health centres and wellness centres. Further, 22 new medical colleges were announced with an increase in MBBS seats from 2,035 to 3,250.