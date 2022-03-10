STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Focus on education and health as Shivaraj government presents ‘child budget’ for first time

No new taxes were proposed, nor were the rates of existing ones hiked, in the Madhya Pradesh budget for 2022-23, which focused on child welfare, education and health sectors.

Published: 10th March 2022 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL:  No new taxes were proposed, nor were the rates of existing ones hiked, in the Madhya Pradesh budget for 2022-23, which focused on child welfare, education and health sectors.

The Rs 2.79 lakh crore budget was presented in the Assembly on Wednesday by finance minister Jagdish Devda amid continuous uproar by Congress MLAs.

For the first time, a ‘child budget’ was presented comprising announcements for those aged up to 18 years. The children specific announcements included 7% hike in the proposed allocation to the school education department to Rs 27,792 crore compared to Rs 25,953 crore last year.

A provision of Rs 10,345 crore was made for the establishment of government primary schools, Rs 6,212 crore for secondary schools, Rs 3,908 crore for Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan and Rs 3,160 crore for high/higher secondary schools, besides Rs 1,157 crore for the CM RISE scheme under which 360 schools have been selected in the first phase. 

The flagship Ladli Laxmi Scheme will be expanded to cover higher education also, the minister announced.  Initiatives for the health sector included development of 10,000 sub-health centers and 1,200 primary health centres and wellness centres. Further, 22 new medical colleges were announced with an increase in MBBS seats from 2,035 to 3,250. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp