Income tax refunds of over Rs 1.83 lakh crore issued so far this fiscal: CBDT 

"This includes 1.74 crore refunds of AY (assessment year) 2021-22 amounting to Rs 35,296.86 crore," it said.

Published: 10th March 2022 07:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 07:20 PM   |  A+A-

Income Tax, Income Tax Department

Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Refunds worth over Rs 1.86 lakh crore have been issued to more than 2.14 crore taxpayers during the current financial year, the Income Tax department said on Thursday.

This includes refunds of Rs 67,442 crore in 2,11,76,025 cases under the personal income tax category and corporate tax refunds of Rs 1,19,235 crore in 2,31,654 cases, the department said in a series of tweets.

"CBDT issues refunds of over Rs 1,86,677 crore to more than 2.14 crore taxpayers from 1st Apr, 2021 to 07th March, 2022," it said.

"This includes 1.74 crore refunds of AY (assessment year) 2021-22 amounting to Rs 35,296.86 crore," it said.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) is the policy-making body for the I-T department.

