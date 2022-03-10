STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India, Maldives to strengthen time-tested bilateral security partnership: NSA Ajit Doval

Published: 10th March 2022 07:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 07:06 PM   |  A+A-

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval (File photo| PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Thursday met the Defence Minister of Maldives Mariya Didi and reaffirmed India’s commitment to further strengthen time-tested bilateral security partnerships and work closely for enhancing regional security.

Doval was in Maldives to attend the 5th NSA level Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) meeting. The CSC (formed in 2011) comprises India, Sri Lanka and Maldives, with Mauritius recently being included as the fourth member. Bangladesh and Seychelles took part as observers.

The Maldives Defence Ministry tweeted that it hoped for continued collaboration and dynamism in enforcing CSC’s Charter and four pillars of cooperation. They also hoped for greater defence and security collaboration in ensuring regional peace and stability.

The four pillars of security cooperation (in CSC) include maritime safety and security, human trafficking, counter terrorism and cyber security.

Doval said there was a need to institutionalise the CSC and also suggested that the heads of the Coast Guards of the four member countries meet to discuss ways to address shared maritime security challenges. He also suggested the formation of joint working groups to tackle drug trafficking and transnational organised crimes.

The NSA-led CSC is being viewed as India’s outreach in the Indian Ocean – which is primarily to improve regional cooperation and shared security. This could also reduce China’s influence in the regiona.

Meanwhile, Marya Didi, in the inauguration session said that the Russia-Ukraine conflict was a reminder 'of the need for closer co-operation among regional partners to avoid conflict and ensure security and stability both inside and outside our borders'.

The NSA is committed to working in close co-operation with its maritime neighbours and would like to build capacity through training, supply of equipment, upgrading coastal security installations, and exchange of information for unitedly countering threats.

“Our national security is deeply intertwined with our collective security aspirations in this region. Our geographical proximity allows us to be first responders for each other in crisis situations. We have worked well together, in tackling narcotics trafficking, organised crimes and mitigating threats posed by (maritime) accidents,” Doval said, listing the MT New Diamond and X-press Pearl ship fires in Sri Lankan waters that the Indian Coast Guard helped douse.

This was the fifth meeting of the CSC. In November 2021, the Indian Navy, Maldives National Defence Force and Sri Lankan Navy conducted a two-day exercise in the Exclusive Economic Zones of the three countries in the southern Arabian Sea.

