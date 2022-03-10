Indian students can study in our country: Hungary PM Viktor Orban tells PM Narendra Modi

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke over the phone with the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine and agreed on the need to ensure an immediate ceasefire and a return to diplomacy and dialogue.

PM Modi also conveyed his thanks to PM Orban and to the Hungarian government for facilitating the evacuation of more than 6000 Indian citizens through the Ukraine-Hungary border.

PM Orban conveyed his best wishes to the Indian students who were evacuated from Ukraine and said that they could continue their studies in Hungary if they wanted to.

PM Modi expressed his thanks on this kind offer.

Both the leaders agreed to remain in touch, specially during the ongoing conflict as both of them wanted to work diplomatically and through dialogue to bring this conflict to an end.

To facilitate the transfer of Indians from Hungary, the Indian Embassy in Hungary had on February 26th had issued an advisory saying that those stranded in Ukraine could cross into Hungary through the Zahony-Uzhhorod border crossing.

"For this, a liaison unit from the Embassy of India had been stationed at Zahony and it was coordinating with the Consulate General of Hungary in Uzzhorod," the advisory read. It also said that walk-ins were not permitted and those wanting to cross into Hungary had to do so via a bus or van.