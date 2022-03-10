STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Indian students can study in our country: Hungary PM Viktor Orban tells PM Narendra Modi

Narendra Modi and Viktor Orban discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine and agreed on the need to ensure an immediate ceasefire and a return to diplomacy and dialogue.

Published: 10th March 2022 12:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 12:29 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | EPS)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke over the phone with the Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban.

The two leaders discussed the ongoing situation in Ukraine and agreed on the need to ensure an immediate ceasefire and a return to diplomacy and dialogue.

PM Modi also conveyed his thanks to PM Orban and to the Hungarian government for facilitating the evacuation of more than 6000 Indian citizens through the Ukraine-Hungary border.

PM Orban conveyed his best wishes to the Indian students who were evacuated from Ukraine and said that they could continue their studies in Hungary if they wanted to.

PM Modi expressed his thanks on this kind offer.

Both the leaders agreed to remain in touch, specially during the ongoing conflict as both of them wanted to work diplomatically and through dialogue to bring this conflict to an end.

To facilitate the transfer of Indians from Hungary, the Indian Embassy in Hungary had on February 26th had issued an advisory saying that those stranded in Ukraine could cross into Hungary through the Zahony-Uzhhorod border crossing.

"For this, a liaison unit from the Embassy of India had been stationed at Zahony and it was coordinating with the Consulate General of Hungary in Uzzhorod," the advisory read. It also said that walk-ins were not permitted and those wanting to cross into Hungary had to do so via a bus or van.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Viktor Orban Hungary Russia Ukraine War Russia Ukraine Crisis Russia Ukraine Conflict Russia Attacks Ukraine Russia Ukraine
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp