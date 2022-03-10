STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'It was slip of tongue, I apologise': Rajasthan minister after remarks on women draw wide criticism

The BJP, however, shouted slogans against him and demanded his resignation.

Published: 10th March 2022 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Assembly. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Amid an uproar by the Opposition MLAs over his remarks in the House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Thursday tendered an apology saying it was "a slip of tongue".

"It was a slip of tongue. I feel sorry for that. I wanted to say something for the desert state. I personally respect women and will continue to do so. If my comments have hurt anyone, I apologise," Dhariwal said.

On Wednesday, he had made certain comments in his reply to the demand for grants to the police department, which Leader of the Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said were "an insult to women, public and brave men".

They were later expunged.

Though Speaker CP Joshi asked Kataria not to raise the matter during the Question Hour, the Opposition continued its uproar and demanded Dhariwal's resignation.

The Speaker said Dhariwal had visited his chamber and had confessed that his comment was unintentional.

Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria raised the matter and several opposition protested against the minister's remarks.

During the uproar, minister Shanti Dhariwal tendered an apology for his remarks made during his reply to a debate on the grant for police department on Tuesday night, but the opposition continued to protest in the House.

The minister's remarks were expunged from the proceedings of the House.

Despite repeated directions by the Speaker to maintain order in the House, the opposition continued to protest.

RLP MLAs Pukhraj and Narayan Beniwal showed some papers during the protest, to which the Speaker raised objection saying no poster or banner or papers are allowed in the House.

When his instruction was ignored, the Speaker directed marshals to evict both the MLAs from the House.

Subsequently, the Speaker adjourned the House for one hour.

