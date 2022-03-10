STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mann to take oath at Khatkarkalan; AAP govt's focus to be on schools, industry

He also said that no government office will carry photograph of the chief minister. Instead, photos of Bhagat Singh and Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar will be put on walls in government offices.

Published: 10th March 2022 03:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 03:30 PM   |  A+A-

Bhagwant Mann

AAP's Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Aam Aadmi Party chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the oath-taking ceremony of the new Punjab cabinet will be held at Khatkarkalan in Nawanshahr district, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

"The oath-taking ceremony will not be held at Raj Bhawan, but at Khatkarkalan. The date will be announced later," Mann said addressing party workers and supporters at Dhuri after the AAP appeared set for a clean sweep in Punjab has taken lead in 91 of the 117 assembly seats after initial rounds of counting of votes.

Appealing to people to work unitedly, he said those who did not vote for the APP need not worry as the government will work for all sections of the society.

The thrust areas for his government would be improving the condition of schools, health infrastructure, bringing back industry, making agriculture profitable, and improving sports infrastructure. He said sports tracks and stadiums will be set up in all villages.

