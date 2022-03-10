STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Massive support for BJP in four states stamp of approval for PM Narendra Modi's schemes: JP Nadda

BJP chief JP Nadda said the people's massive support to the party shows their stamp of approval for the prime minister's schemes and policies.

BJP chief JP Nadda being welcomed as he arrives at the BJP Headquarters following the party's win in Assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh and others states, in New Delhi.

BJP chief JP Nadda being welcomed as he arrives at the BJP Headquarters following the party's win in Assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh and others states, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Crediting Narendra Modi for the BJP's victory in four assembly elections, BJP chief JP Nadda on Thursday said the people's massive support to the party shows their stamp of approval for the prime minister's schemes and policies.

"Today the results of the elections have come unilaterally in favour of the BJP, you all have come in such a large number in the order of its victory march. On behalf of crores of BJP workers, I welcome and congratulate the prime minister," Nadda said while addressing BJP workers from the party's headquarters here.

"In Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi has been blessed for the fourth time consecutively -- 2014 Lok Sabha, 2017 Vidha Sabha, 2019 Lok Sabha and now, in the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections," the BJP president said.

He said it is for the first time in 37 years that a party is forming the government after serving its full term, and the BJP's vote share has also increased.

In Uttarakhand, since the state was formed, governments have changed in every election.

But this time, the state has voted for a party to continue for the first time in the state's history, Nadda said.

On Manipur, he said the party is set to form a government with clear majority, and in Goa, it will form government for the third time.

Lauding Modi, Nadda said the prime minister has ushered in politics of "report card, development and people's empowerment, replacing politics of nepotism, corruption, crime, casteism, communalism and regionalism".

He also praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for bringing what he described as rule of law in the state and claimed that fear ruled it five years back with terrorists and criminals being patronised by the previous dispensation.

