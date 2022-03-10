STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

People buried politics of caste, religion: Yogi Adityanath on BJP's UP victory

He was apparently taking a dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for raising questions over EVMs.

Published: 10th March 2022 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath addressing the party workers after the victory on Thursday. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: People have buried the politics of caste and religion by ensuring the victory of BJP and its allies in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday.

Addressing party workers at the state headquarters after the poll results and trends showed a clear BJP majority, he said the "misleading" campaign run by the Opposition over the past 2-3 days have been set aside by the people who reposed faith in the good governance of the BJP.

He was apparently taking a dig at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav for raising questions over EVMs.

Adityanath greeted PM Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president J P Nadda and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for ensuring the return of the BJP for a second consecutive term in Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister was sprayed with gulal (dry colour) by state party president Swatantra Dev Singh and others to celebrate the party's victory in the elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UP CM Uttar Pradesh Polls UP Polls BJP SP Congress Yogi Adityanath
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp