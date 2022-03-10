Punjab polls: CM Charanjit Singh Channi, over half of his ministers lose

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and over half of his ministers have lost from the seats they were contesting as the AAP stormed to power in Punjab on Thursday with an overwhelming majority.

The Aam Aadmi Party scripted history by winning 92 of the 117 assembly seats while the ruling Congress suffered a severe drubbing.

Channi, who contested from Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district and Bhadaur in Barnala, lost from both the seats to AAP candidates.

Channi was the sitting MLA from Chamkaur Sahib.

He had succeeded Amarinder Singh after his unceremonious exit as the chief minister in September last year.

While minister O P Soni was defeated by AAP's Ajay Gupta from Amritsar Central, Raj Kumar Verka lost to AAP's Jasbir Singh Sandhu from Amritsar West.

Manpreet Singh Badal suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of AAP's Jagroop Gill from Bathinda Urban seat.

From Sangrur, Vijay Inder Singla lost to AAP's Narinder Kaur Bharaj while Bharat Bhushan Ashu lost to AAP's Gurpreet Bassi Gogi from Ludhiana West.

Randeep Singh Nabha and Gurkirat Singh Kotli lost from Amloh and Khanna seats while Razia Sultana was defeated by AAP's Mohammed Jamil-ur-Rahman from Malerkotla.

Sangat Singh Gilzian was defeated by AAP's Jasvir Singh Raja Gill from Urmar seat.

However, seven Congress ministers managed to win.

They are Rana Gurjeet Singh, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Aruna Chaudhary, Pargat Singh, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.