STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab polls: CM Charanjit Singh Channi, over half of his ministers lose

The Aam Aadmi Party scripted history by winning 92 of the 117 assembly seats while the ruling Congress suffered a severe drubbing.

Published: 10th March 2022 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 09:52 PM   |  A+A-

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and over half of his ministers have lost from the seats they were contesting as the AAP stormed to power in Punjab on Thursday with an overwhelming majority.

The Aam Aadmi Party scripted history by winning 92 of the 117 assembly seats while the ruling Congress suffered a severe drubbing.

Channi, who contested from Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar district and Bhadaur in Barnala, lost from both the seats to AAP candidates.

Channi was the sitting MLA from Chamkaur Sahib.

He had succeeded Amarinder Singh after his unceremonious exit as the chief minister in September last year.

While minister O P Soni was defeated by AAP's Ajay Gupta from Amritsar Central, Raj Kumar Verka lost to AAP's Jasbir Singh Sandhu from Amritsar West.

Manpreet Singh Badal suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of AAP's Jagroop Gill from Bathinda Urban seat.

From Sangrur, Vijay Inder Singla lost to AAP's Narinder Kaur Bharaj while Bharat Bhushan Ashu lost to AAP's Gurpreet Bassi Gogi from Ludhiana West.

Randeep Singh Nabha and Gurkirat Singh Kotli lost from Amloh and Khanna seats while Razia Sultana was defeated by AAP's Mohammed Jamil-ur-Rahman from Malerkotla.

Sangat Singh Gilzian was defeated by AAP's Jasvir Singh Raja Gill from Urmar seat.

However, seven Congress ministers managed to win.

They are Rana Gurjeet Singh, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Aruna Chaudhary, Pargat Singh, Sukhbinder Singh Sarkaria and Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
​Punjab Punjab assembly elections Punjab polls punjab assembly polls Punjab Elections 2022 Punjab Elections Punjab Polls 2022
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp