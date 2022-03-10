STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TMC's high decibel campaign in Goa fizzles to a nought

TMC's show in the Goa assembly election failed to match the noise it made while entering the poll fray, with no seat to show for its efforts.

Published: 10th March 2022 09:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 09:43 PM   |  A+A-

TMC Supporters

TMC Supporters (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Voters in the coastal state of Goa have poured cold water, at least for now, on the Trinamool Congress' plans to expand its footprint beyond West Bengal and emerge as a nationwide party challenging the BJP.

Its show in the Goa assembly election failed to match the noise it made while entering the poll fray, with no seat to show for its efforts.

Even its pre-poll partner, the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, has extended its hand in support of the BJP which won 20 of the 40 seats in the state.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) made a splash by inducting former Goa chief minister Luizinho Faleiro and tennis legend Leander Paes into its fold, and with the slogan Goenchi Navi Sakal (New Dawn for Goa), the party had launched a high decibel campaign, mainly run by political strategist Prashant Kishor's Indian Political Action Committee (IPAC).

The defeat in Goa came on the back of the party's resounding victory in the West Bengal assembly polls and at a time when the TMC is looking to expand its electoral base across the country with ambitions in Tripura, Meghalaya, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Assam.

Further, it will be a setback also for TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee who has her eyes set on building an alliance of non-BJP opposition parties to take on the saffron party with her at the helm.

Now in power in Delhi and Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), whose chief Arvind Kejriwal has been called "brother" by Banerjee on several occasions, has more electoral weight going forward.

Sources in the TMC, however, indicated that the party is buoyed by its 5.21 per cent vote share in Goa and came second in four seats, an achievement given that it walked into the electoral fray in the state barely five months ago.

Party leaders have blamed the Congress for division of opposition votes which, they claim, has led to the victory of the BJP.

While the Congress' vote share has come down, the BJP has not been able to improve its share, a source said.

He also said that the Revolutionary Goans Party has also cut into TMC votes.

"Congress kept saying in Goa that they'll form the govt by themselves. They rebuffed and mocked Opposition parties that proposed an alliance. All Opposition parties know that a like-minded alliance alone can defeat the BJP. But Congress' arrogance is the never-ending problem," tweeted TMC national spokesperson Saket Gokhale.

The sources said that the TMC is here to stay in Goa and the setback here will not stop its juggernaut from expanding its base in other states.

The next stop is Meghalaya, they said, where it will contest all 60 seats.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMC Goa Goa Polls Goa Elections Goa Polls 2022 Goa Elections 2022 Goa Assembly Polls Goa Assembly Elections
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp