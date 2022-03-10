STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Trust people's judgment to deliver positive verdict in our favour: Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Amarinder Singh had launched his own political party - Punjab Lok Congress - and stitched an alliance with the BJP and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt).

Published: 10th March 2022 12:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 12:05 AM   |  A+A-

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: On the eve of the counting of votes, former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday exuded confidence that the people of Punjab will deliver a positive verdict in favour of his party's alliance with the BJP and SAD (Sanyukt).

Counting of votes for 117 assembly constituencies of Punjab will be held on Thursday.

A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women and two transgenders, are in the fray.

After quitting the Congress following his unceremonious exit as the chief minister last year, Singh had launched his own political party -- Punjab Lok Congress - and stitched an alliance with the BJP and the Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa-led SAD (Sanyukt).

"The counting of votes marks the conclusion of the electoral festival of democracy and we are confident of outstanding results," Singh said in a statement.

"We trust people's judgment to deliver a positive verdict in our favour and provide us with a chance to serve them for next five years," he said, adding that the feedback from candidates and workers was very positive and encouraging.

The former chief minister said people of Punjab understand the importance of a “double-engine” government that will watch and safeguard the national interest and help in reviving Punjab's economy.

"Promising days are ahead for Punjab," added Singh.

The term "double engine" is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amarinder Singh Punjab CM Punjab
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp