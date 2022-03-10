STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ukraine crisis may hit edible oil imports: Nirmala Sitharaman

India looking at other sources, says Nirmala, adds Union govt is encouraging palm, groundnut and sesame cultivation 

Published: 10th March 2022 06:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 06:09 AM   |  A+A-

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says the Indian government is closely watching the developments following the full-blown war in Ukraine

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the Russia-Ukraine war will impact edible oil imports to some extent and India is already looking at other alternatives to import it.
“Sunflower oil is imported to India from Ukraine, which is a large producer of sunflower oil. So edible oil supply will be affected to some extent,” the minister told the media in Bengaluru.

Stating that the Union Government is already looking at other alternatives to import edible oil, the minister said they are looking at various other places from where any other edible oil, if not sunflower oil, that can be used in India and can be imported. “Edible oil is also going to be an area in which we may have challenges and see how we can address it,” she elaborated.

In the long run, to reduce India’s dependence on other countries for importing edible oil, the Centre is encouraging the cultivation of palm, groundnut and sesame. Sitharaman said they are supporting farmers taking up palm cultivation in the north east. However, the problem with palm cultivation is that it will take six years to bear fruit and farmers will have to be supported through that period.

On the impact of Ukraine crisis on crude oil prices, the Finance Minister said they are watching the developments post the full-blown war. “Global oil supplies and other indicators are going much higher than what was expected, but we have to see and also identify if there are ways in which we will be able to procure additional quantities. We have to see how it goes and how we can handle it,” she added.

‘GST relief cess extended to repay loans’
Bengaluru: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday said the Goods & Services Tax (GST) compensation cess has been extended up to March 2026 to repay loans taken for the states to overcome the shortfall in GST compensation during 2020-2021. “The GST council has extended the compensation cess to up to March 2026 for paying the loans which were taken for all the states in 2020 for the compensation which could not be paid that year and somewhat paid in 2021,” she said responding to a question on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s request to extend the GST compensation to the states at least for another three years. The GST council had decided that the Centre would borrow back-to-back and pay compensations to the states. The loan together with the interest itself required that the compensation cess be extended till March 2026, she explained. Many states, including Karnataka, are demanding an extension of GST compensation as the window ends in June 2022. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
edible oil Nirmala Sitharaman Ukraine crisis Russia-Ukraine war
India Matters
Yogi Adityanath (L) and AAP's Punjab CM face Bhagwant Mann. (File | Agencies)
Assembly Elections Results LIVE | BJP retains UP and Uttarakhand; AAP decimates Congress in Punjab
Indian nationals walk after deboarding from an IAF plane with evacuated people from war hit Ukraine, upon its arrival at Hindan in Ghaziabad, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Ukraine-Russia war: IAF flight with 119 Indians, 27 foreigners lands in Delhi from Bucharest
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Upper age limit for NEET UG eligibility removed by National Medical Commission
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Women as Change Agents in Corporate India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp