Uttar Pradesh polls: NOTA garners more votes than those polled in favour of popular parties

AIFB, IUML and LJP could not manage to get any votes, and their vote share stood at 0.00 per cent, according to the ECI website.

Published: 10th March 2022 10:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 10:30 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

LUCKNOW: As election results of various seats continue to pour in, the 'NOTA' option on electronic voting machines has garnered more votes than those polled in favour of some prominent political parties in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

According to the website of the Election Commission of India (ECI), the vote share of NOTA (none of the above) in the state assembly election stood at 0.69 per cent, eclipsing the vote share of AAP (0.35 per cent) and JD-U (0.11 per cent).

The vote share of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) was recorded at 0.47 per cent.

CPI's vote share stood at a meagre 0.07 per cent, while NCP's vote share was 0.05 per cent.

The vote share of Shiv Sena was 0.03 per cent.

The vote share of CPI(M), CPI(ML) and LJP(RV) stood at 0.01 per cent each.

The BJP's vote share stood at 41.6 per cent, while that of the Samajwadi Party (SP) at 32 per cent.

The vote share of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is 12.8 per cent and that of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) 3.02 per cent.

The vote share of the Congress is 2.38 per cent.

In 2017, the BJP got 312 seats and its allies Apna Dal and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) nine and four seats, respectively.

The SP got 47 seats, BSP 19, Congress seven and others five seats in the last assembly elections.

