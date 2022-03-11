STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

13 doctors elected as legislators in Punjab for the first time: Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

The AAP won 92 of the 117 assembly seats, defeating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine, as well as the BJP.

Published: 11th March 2022 09:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 09:47 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Thirteen doctors have been elected as legislators in Punjab for the first time, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain claimed on Friday, a day after the AAP stormed to power in the state bagging a record 92 of the 117 assembly seats.

"Political history created in India. For the first time 13 doctors have been elected as AAP MLAs in Punjab. Life saviours are now public representatives Congratulations @bhagwantmann @AAPunjab," the senior AAP leader said in a tweet.

He also posted a list of the doctors who have been elected to the Punjab Assembly.

The doctors who were elected as legislators include Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhy from Banga, Raj Kumar Chabbewal from Chabbewal, Kashmir Singh Sohal from Tarn Taran, Ravjot Singh from Sham Cahurasi, Charanjit Singh from Chamkaur Sahib, Nachhattar Pal from Nawanshahr, Inderbir Nijjar from Amritsar South among others.

Senior Congress leader and MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor also congratulated the AAP and its Punjab CM elect Bhagwant Mann for this feat.

"Congratulations to @AamAadmiParty &my erstwhile Lok Sabha benchmate BhagwantSingh Mann on their resounding victory in Punjab. Two pulmonologists & four eye surgeons among 13 doctors who are now AAP MLAs, the highest ever. Let's wish them luck implementing their own prescriptions!" Tharoor said in a tweet.

According to the list shared by Jain, of the 13 doctors, two are also ENT (Ear, Nose, Throat) specialists.

The AAP won 92 of the 117 assembly seats, defeating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine, as well as the BJP.

Dr Charanjit Singh, an eye surgeon, trounced outgoing Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi by 7,942 votes from Chamkaur Sahib, which the CM has represented thrice in the state Assembly.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Punjab Satyendar Jain AAP Punjab Polls Punjab Assembly Elections Punjab Elections Punjab Polls 2022 Punjab Elections 2022 Punjab Assembly Polls
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp