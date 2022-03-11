STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AAP to the new political alternative at national level? Kejriwal eyes road to Delhi via Punjab

As part of its expansion plan, the AAP will initially focus on the states where its local units are active and in Gujarat where the Assembly election is due in December.  

Published: 11th March 2022 03:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) winning Punjab is a rare occurrence — a state-level party forming government in two states — in the political history of India.

The development is a shot in arm of the party, which has been yearning since long to emerge as the third political alternative at the national level.

After the turn around in the agrarian state on Thursday, the AAP has certainly emerged as the natural contender for the ‘vacant’ slot — the face of opposition for which the leaders of regional parties are vying, claimed AAP leaders.

Even AAP’s staunch opponents believe the party has valid reasons to stake claim to be the face of a united opposition in 2024. They believe the onward political journey will be easier for the AAP in terms of contesting elections.  

“People looking for an alternative saw a credible face in AAP. They have put trust in Kejriwal who was seeking a mauka (chance). It gives a message at the national level. Victory will fetch required support and funding. Kejriwal has all reasons to be projected as the joint opposition face,” said a senior BJP leader in Delhi.              

Landslide victory in Punjab and gaining two seats in coastal state Goa has emboldened the AAP.

“Today’s results are a much-needed push for us. Opponents have been trying to tag us as a party limited just to a city but now the AAP will be recognised as a national party. We will introduce another model of development and governance—Punjab Model. More seats in the Upper House— Rajya Sabha election in Punjab will be held in a few months — will enable the party to voice our points in the Parliament,” said a senior AAP leader.      

“We will start working for expansion in states where our units are active such as Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Karnataka. There will be an impact (of victory) in Himachal and Haryana because people share common roots. The party will use the opportunity,” said chief spokesperson of AAP Saurabh Bhardwaj.   

its leader Raghav Chadha on Thursday said the party will emerge as the national and natural replacement of the Congress in the coming days.

"In the coming days AAP will become a national force, the party will emerge as the national and natural replacement of Congress," Chadha said while addressing party workers at a rented accommodation of the party's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann in Sangrur.

The entire country is looking up to the Arvind Kejriwal model of governance and the "people of Punjab swept the state with 'broom' (AAP symbol)," he said.

"The era of traditional parties SAD and Congress has ended in Punjab and now the AAP will give a clean and honest government," the AAP state affairs co-in charge said.

He lambasted political opponents for running a "negative campaign" against the AAP by calling its leader Arvind Kejriwal a "terrorist".

However, Kejriwal, the Delhi chief minister and AAP national convenor, gave a positive agenda and the result is before people, he added.

"When a common person decides to enter politics and cleanse the system no politician can be secure about his position," he said referring to the AAP's performance.

"We will give clean and honest politics to Punjab," he said, adding that the AAP would give a progressive government to Punjab.

(With PTI Inputs)

