STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ahead of CWC meet, G-23 leaders meet at Ghulam Nabi Azad's residence

Sources said they will discuss the party's poor performance at the hustings and will evolve their future strategy.

Published: 11th March 2022 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after the Congress's drubbing in assembly elections, some leaders from the 'Group of 23' that had questioned the party leadership and sought organisational overhaul, met here at the residence of former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Among those who met Azad were party MPs Anand Sharma, Kapil Sibal and Manish Tewari.

Sources said they will discuss the party's poor performance at the hustings and will evolve their future strategy.

The meeting also comes ahead of the Congress Working Committee meeting to be convened by party chief Sonia Gandhi shortly, to assess the Congress performance in these assembly polls in five states.

The Congress drew a blank in this series of assembly polls losing all the five states, including Punjab to AAP.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ghulam Nabi Azad CWC
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp