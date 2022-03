By ANI

SRINAGAR: An Indian Army helicopter crashed in the snow-bound area of the Gurez sector in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

The Cheetah helicopter crashed in the Baraum area of Gurez sector of Jammu and Kashmir, according to a defence official. Search parties have rushed to the spot.

"The search parties of the security forces are reaching the snow-bound area for the rescue of the chopper crew," said the official.

More details are awaited.