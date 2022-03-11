STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Assembly polls: Women leaders hail UP’s 'Modi-Yogi' model

There are several factors that helped BJP retain power in Uttar Pradesh. Many women leaders of party attributed the victory to the MY (Modi-Yogi) model of governance.

Published: 11th March 2022 03:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers rejoice in the streets of Varanasi on Thursday. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  There are several factors that helped BJP retain power in Uttar Pradesh. Many women leaders of party attributed the victory to the MY (Modi-Yogi) model of governance.

“It was the MY (Mahila-Yuva) equation under the MY model of governance that has worked wonders,” said Komal Vashishtha, one of the senior women leaders of Delhi BJP.

Elaborating on the reasons behind high turnout of women voters, another Delhi BJP spokesperson Sarika Jain said, “The SR (safety, ration) factor prompted women to vote for the BJP, especially from Phase 4 in UP.”She added that they had memories to erase.

“The women voters have not forgotten the days when they were afraid of venturing out after 7 pm in UP during SP’s rule.” She said that for this reason, women suported BJP.

Seema Kumari, dancing in jubilation at the BJP headquarters, said she was robbed of all her belongings in broad daylight, near Lucknow during SP’s rule.

"Villagers near Gorakhpur have not forgotten what happened to me. How can we allow those days to return?”

Sanyukta Keshari, Delhi BJP leader, said the MY model of good governance has replaced the MY (Muslim-Yadav) model of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

“The days of appeasement politics have ended. History has been created by BJP in UP.”

