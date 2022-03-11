STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP will break record of 173 seats in 2023 Madhya Pradesh polls: Former Union Minister Uma Bharti

Uma Bharti refused to comment on whether she would be a candidate for the 2023 Assembly polls in MP or the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Published: 11th March 2022 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 10:08 PM   |  A+A-

Former Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti

Former Union Water Resources Minister Uma Bharti (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: BJP leader and former Union Minister Uma Bharti on Friday said her party would win more seats in the 2023 Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh than the record 173 in the 2003 polls.

A day after the BJP won Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa comfortably, Bharti said her party's performance in 2023 in MP will "throw up a surprise".

The record of 2003, when the BJP won 173 seats in the 230-member House and dislodged the Congress dispensation under Digvijaya Singh, will be broken in 2023, she told reporters.

The BJP was witnessing a surge and the Congress, which is now devoid of ideology, would get decimated in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh as well, which will see polls next year, she said.

She, however, refused to comment on whether she would be a candidate for the 2023 Assembly polls in MP or the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP retained power in UP and Uttarakhand comfortably as the two states are buzzing with change and development, she said.

She also said the Aam Aadmi Party, which swept Punjab, would not be able to repeat the performance in MP as such experiments "won't work in a big state".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uma Bharti Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh Polls BJP
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp