CBI arrests poacher for killing tiger, panther in Rajasthan's Sariska

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI has arrested an alleged poacher, who was absconding for nearly 14 years, in connection with the killing of a tiger and a panther in 2005 and 2003 respectively in Rajasthan's Sariska, officials said on Friday.

Balya Bawaria was nabbed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after a consistent chase since 2008 when he went absconding, they said.

He has been sent to judicial custody, the officials said.

His alleged accomplice was arrested in 2019 and convicted.

The case was taken over by the CBI in 2005, they said.

"The first case was registered on the allegations that in 2004, the accused killed a tigress (Bagin) in the forest of Kali ghati near 'Kala Kund' beat Ghanka, Sariska (Rajasthan) by using a 'topisar' gun and iron traps," CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

"They took out the skin of the tigress and sold it for Rs 50,000," he said.

The second case was registered on the allegation that the accused in 2003 had killed a male panther at the "Kali Ka Dhaba, Jungle of Bighauta, Alwar (Rajasthan) by using fire arm, iron trap and its skin was sold for Rs 1,800", the spokesperson said.