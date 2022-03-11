Congress units in poll-bound Gujarat, Himachal in jittery post-state elections

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress drubbing in five state elections has worried for the leaders in two election-bound Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh with fears that these results would have a big bearing in these states, especially Gujarat where many leaders may join AAP, with the party gearing up to contest assembly elections and launch of a statewide Tiranga Yatra from April onwards.

Congress, which posed a formidable challenge to the BJP during the 2017 assembly election in Gujarat, limiting it to below 100 seats in 182 state assembly, is in complete disarray and the recent change of guard in the state unit seems to have further increased trouble for the party. The elections in the two states are due at the end of this year.

Several state leaders said that the results in five assembly elections would impact the party’s electoral fortune in the state as several state leaders, including sitting MLAs, who have been upset with organization change in the party, may join the BJP or AAP.

ALSO READ | Recent poll results show that people are voting for development: PM Narendra Modi in Gujarat

“If top leadership cannot ensure even one win in Gandhi bastions of Raebareli and Amethi, what do we expect from them. Apna ghar to bacha nahi paye! (failed to save their own house),” said a senior Gujarat Congress leader.

While questions, ranging from selling tickets to mismanagement have been raised about the central team that handled assembly elections in five states, a former Gujarat MLA said that the party should allow the state unit to manage the election rather than parachuting central leaders who have no idea about the state.

“In 2017, party joint secretary Krishna Allavaru was in charge of Gujarat elections and we lost the election due to poor management. He was sent to Punjab this time and we have seen the party’s state and we fear that central leadership will not send him back to handle state affairs,” said a worried leader.

Last November, the Congress suffered a major upset in Himachal Pradesh and the home state of BJP chief JP Nadda as BJP won all three assembly seats -- Arki, Jubbal-Kotkhai, and Fatehpur. The party touted it as the sentiment of the people in the election-bound state but the faction-riddled state unit could impact the party’s performance.

In Punjab, top leadership accepted that infighting among state leaders helped the opposition, and all needed to introspect as infighting does not result in strengthening the opposition.