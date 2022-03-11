STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
CPM writes to Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb after party offices are attacked, houses of leaders ransacked

As many as 39 attacks were carried out on party offices, houses of CPM leaders and supporters since election results were declared on Thursday.

Published: 11th March 2022

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb

Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AGARTALA: The opposition CPI(M) on Friday sought Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb's intervention for putting an end to the violence allegedly unleashed by BJP supporters after poll victory in four states.

As many as 39 attacks were carried out on party offices, houses of CPI (M) leaders and supporters since election results were declared on Thursday, one of its senior leaders said.

Crushing a resurgent rainbow coalition led by the Samajwadi Party, the BJP on Thursday stormed back to power in Uttar Pradesh and also retained Uttarakhand Manipur and Goa, while Arvind Kejriwal's AAP scripted a stellar victory in Punjab, winning a three-fourths majority.

CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chowdhury, in a letter addressed to the chief minister on Friday, said "In a parliamentary democracy, elections do take place and one party wins. It is natural that the winning party leaders, workers and supporters will rejoice. But setting opponent's offices on fire and ransacking their houses amount to gross violence of democratic rights."

"As many as 39 politically motivated attacks have been carried out on party offices and houses of leaders and supporters since Thursday afternoon. I hope you (Deb) will take appropriate steps against those who are involved in the recent violence and arrange compensation for the victims," he wrote.

Chowdhury also expressed concern over BJP supporters riding bulldozers to celebrate its win in four states, stating that it was a first in the state.

"I appeal to all peace-loving people to raise their voice against this fascist style of ruling in Tripura," he added.

