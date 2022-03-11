STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Encounter on between security forces, militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

An encounter is underway between security forces and militants in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Published: 11th March 2022 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An encounter is underway between security forces and militants in the Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said Friday evening.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Chewaklan area of the south Kashmir district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces.

The exchange of firing was going on and further details were awaited, the official added.

On Thursday, two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter in Naira Batpora.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pulwama Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp