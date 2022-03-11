STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Former Uttar Pradesh Minister Azam Khan gets bail in job scam case

Passing the order, the court observed that the counsel representing the state government failed to point out any clinching evidence against Azam Khan.

Published: 11th March 2022 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 07:59 PM

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan

Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday granted bail to former UP minister Azam Khan in a case relating to a Jal Nigam recruitment scam.

Passing the order, the court observed that the counsel representing the state government failed to point out any clinching evidence against Khan.

The state counsel also could not show that Khan committed any misappropriation or financial irregularity, the court added.

Considering facts and circumstances of the case, Justice Ramesh Sinha said, "In view of this court, the continued custody of Khan, prima facie, may not be necessary for the purpose of further investigation and trial in the instant case."

In the course of hearing, it came out that as many as 87 cases were lodged against Khan and in all cases, he obtained bail the except two cases, including the present one, in which he had been in jail since November 19, 2020.

An SIT had booked Khan for committing irregularity in appointment of 1,300 people during the previous Akhilesh Yadav government.

