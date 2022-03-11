STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
J&K court restrains makers of 'Kashmir Files' from showing scenes depicting late IAF Squadron Leader Ravi Kanna

Published: 11th March 2022 10:58 AM

'The Kashmir Files' is scheduled to hit screens on August 2020.

Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)

By PTI

JAMMU: A court in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday restrained the promoters of 'The Kashmir Files' film from showing scenes depicting late IAF Squadron Leader Ravi Kanna in the movie which will be released on Friday.

The order came after Nirmal Khanna, wife of the Indian Air Force officer, approached the court seeking removal or amendment of scenes depicting her husband claiming it was contrary to facts.

Ravi Khanna was one of the 4 IAF personnel shot dead in Srinagar on January 25, 1990, allegedly by a group led by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik.

"Given the facts as stated in the plaint the defendants are restrained by way of temporary injunction from showing the scenes depicting the acts pertaining to the husband of the plaintiff namely martyr squadron leader Ravi Kanna in the movie The Kashmir Files," Additional District Judge Jammu, Deepak Sethi said in the order.

However, he said the order is subject to objections, alterations or modification if any by the other side.

The court further observed that if no relief is granted to the applicant without serving prior notice of the application on the defendants, the suit of the applicant will become infructuous and hence would be defeated by delay.

The movie is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley and is directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

