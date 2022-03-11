STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Just 0.43 per cent votes for Asaddudin Owaisi's AIMIM in UP polls

The vote share of the Asaddudin Owaisi-led party was just around 0.43 per cent of the total votes polled across the 403 assembly seats in the state, the Election Commission website showed.

Published: 11th March 2022 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Most of the candidates of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen have not been able to cross the 5,000-mark in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, according to poll trends on Thursday.

The vote share of the Asaddudin Owaisi-led party was just around 0.43 per cent of the total votes polled across the 403 assembly seats in the state, the Election Commission website showed.

AIMIM candidates Qamar Kamal in Azamgarh got 1,368 votes, Umair Madni in Deoband 3,145 votes, Abhayraj in Jaunpur 1,340 votes, Moinuddin in Kanpur Cantt 754 votes, Salman in Lucknow Central 463 votes, Rashid in Moradabad 1,266 votes, Mohid Fargani 1,771 votes from Moradabad Rural, and Imran Ahmed in Meerut got 2,405 votes, the website showed at 4 pm.

Among other party candidates, Abdur Rahman Ansari got 2,116 votes in Nizamabad, Mohd Intezar 2,642 votes in Muzaffarnagar, Mohd Rafique 1,363 votes in Sandila, Irfan 4,886 votes in Tanda, Yor Mohammed 571 votes in Sirathu, while Rashid Jameel got 1,747 votes from Bahraich, it showed.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) had claimed to have fielded candidates in 100 seats for the UP assembly elections, with a focus on the constituencies where the Muslim community is in majority.

In the 2017 assembly elections, Owaisi's party had contested on 38 seats and in 37 seats, its candidates forfeited their deposits.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asaddudin Owaisi All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen AIMIM UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022 UP Assembly Elections UP Assembly Elections 2022
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp