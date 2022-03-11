STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NIA files supplementary charge sheet against two ISIS terrorists

Published: 11th March 2022 11:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 11:52 PM   |  A+A-

National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency officials (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The NIA on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet against two people for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy by the ISIS terrorist group to radicalise and recruit Muslim youths in India to wage violent jihad against the Indian state, an official said.

Afshan Parvaiz Jarabi and Tawheed Latief Sofi, both residents of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, have been named in the supplementary charge sheet filed before a special NIA court, Patiala House, New Delhi under sections of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case, registered by the NIA in June last year, relates to a conspiracy hatched by the proscribed terrorist organisation Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) to radicalise and recruit impressionable Muslim youths in India to wage violent jihad against the Indian state, the NIA official said.

In order to execute its nefarious plans, an organised campaign was launched over the cyberspace supplemented by on-ground terror financing activities, the official said.

The case was registered against cyber entity Qasim Khurasani and his associates.

A charge sheet was filed against four ISIS terrorists in this case in January this year.

Parvaiz is a key ISIS operative and a close associate of charge-sheeted accused Umar Nisar, the NIA official said.

Parvaiz was also associated with ISIS operatives based in Afghanistan and Pakistan and was actively involved in recruitment for ISIS, the official said.

After the arrest of Umar Nisar, he was appointed as head of ISIS activities in India and was handling media as well as ground activities of ISIS, the NIA official said.

He was actively disseminating ISIS propaganda materials through various online platforms, the official said.

Sofi was also a close associate of previously charge-sheeted accused Umar Nisar and Jufri Jawhar Damudi, the NIA official said.

Sofi was involved in content editing and poster creation for ISIS propaganda magazine, 'Voice of Hind', and had also carried out recce of Hindu temples, government buildings and police stations to carry out subversive acts, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case was underway.

NIA ISIS ISIS Terrorist
