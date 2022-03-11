STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'People's decision paramount, hope governments work for farmers': Rakesh Tikait on assembly polls results

The remark of the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) came late on Thursday after the BJP won majority seats in four states, including Uttar Pradesh.

Published: 11th March 2022 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

BKU leader Rakesh Tikait (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NOIDA: Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said the decision of people is paramount as he hoped the new governments in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand will work for farmers and labourers.

The remark of the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) came late on Thursday after the BJP won majority seats in four states, including Uttar Pradesh, while the Aam Aadmi Party stormed to power in Punjab.

"In the great festival of democracy, the decision of the people is paramount. The farmers' movement showed its effect. We hope that all the governments that have been formed will work for to uplift farmers and labourers in their respective states. Congratulations to all on the victory," Tikait tweeted in Hindi.

Tikait's BKU was part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers unions which had spearheaded the 13-month-long protest in Delhi in 2020-21 against three contentious farm laws, which now stand repealed.

In the aftermath of the iconic protests, the SKM had launched a "punish BJP" campaign in Uttar Pradesh, where farmer leaders toured several places and highlighted the anti-agriculture policies of the saffron party and issues like inflation, alleged corruption and the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which a Union minister's son is among the accused.

TAGS
Samyukta Kisan Morcha Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait Assembly Elections Assembly Elections 2022 Assembly Polls Assembly Polls 2022
