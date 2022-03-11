Punjab polls: Sidhu Moosewala loses; AAP MLA Aman Arora records highest victory margin

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Popular Punjabi singer and Congress candidate Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also called Sidhu Moosewala, faced defeat from the Mansa Assembly seat on Thursday.

Moosewala was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party candidate Dr Vijay Singla by a margin of 63,323 votes.

The singer had joined the party last year.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu at that time had touted him as a "youth icon".

Moosewala hails from Moosa village in Mansa district and his mother is a village head.

In 2017, AAP candidate Nazar Singh Manshahia had won from Mansa.

Manshahia later joined the Congress and was seeking the ticket from Mansa but was denied candidature as the ruling party fielded Moosewala.

Aam Aadmi Party's sitting MLA from Sunam, Aman Arora recorded the highest victory margin in the Punjab Assembly polls by defeating Congress nominee Jaswinder Dhiman.

Arora won by a margin of 75,277 votes.

Meanwhile, the lowest victory margin was also secured by an AAP candidate.

AAP's Raman Arora defeated Congress candidate Rajinder Beri by a margin of 247 votes from Jalandhar Central seat.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stormed to power in Punjab by bagging 92 of 117 assembly seats.

Several party hoppers including Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi, Fatehjang Singh Bajwa and Anil Joshi faced defeats in their respective constituencies on Thursday.

Ahead of the assembly polls, several leaders had switched over to other parties including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD).

Former sports minister Sodhi was defeated from Ferozepur City seat, according to election results.

AAP candidate Ranbir Singh won from Ferozepur seat by defeating his nearest rival Congress candidate Parminder Singh Pinki.

Sodhi had been a four-time MLA from Guruharsahai in Ferozepur Former Congress leader Bajwa, who had joined the BJP, fought from Batala seat.

He came fourth.

AAP candidate Amansher Singh won Batala seat.

Fatehjang Bajwa was a sitting legislator from Qadian seat from where the Congress fielded his elder brother and Rajya Sabha member Partap Singh Bajwa.

Former Punjab minister Anil Joshi, who quit the BJP and joined the SAD last year, contested from Amritsar North assembly seat.

AAP candidate and former IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh defeated Joshi from Amritsar North seat.

Joshi had remained legislator from the Amritsar North seat in 2007 and 2012 on the BJP ticket.

He faced defeat in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Former Congress leader Harjot Kamal, who too had joined the BJP, lost from the Moga assembly seat.

From Moga seat, AAP candidate Amandeep Kaur Arora defeated her nearest rival and Congress candidate Malvika Sood Sachar, who is the sister of actor Sonu Sood.

Former Punjab minister and AAP candidate Joginder Singh Mann lost from Phagwara seat.

Mann had joined the AAP after snapping his 50-year-old ties with the Congress, Congress candidate Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal won from Phagwara.

Sukhjinder Raj Singh Lali Majithia, who joined the AAP after leaving the Congress, lost from Majitha assembly segment.

SAD candidate Ganieve Kaur Majithia won from Majithia seat.

Raman Bahl, who left the Congress last year and joined the AAP, lost from the Gurdaspur seat.

Congress candidate and sitting MLA Barindermeet Pahra won from Gurdaspur.