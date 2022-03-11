STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to spend Holi in custody; Jharkhand HC adjourns matter to April 1

RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav, who was on bail, had surrendered before the CBI court and is in custody since February 15.

Published: 11th March 2022 08:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 08:08 PM   |  A+A-

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav will have to spend 'Holi' in custody as the Jharkhand High Court on Friday adjourned his petition for suspension of sentence in a fodder scam case to April 1.

The HC called for the lower court records in the case on fraudulent withdrawals from Doranda treasury in the fodder scam involving Prasad, a former union minister and former Bihar chief minister.

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh adjourned the hearing in the petition to April 1.

Prasad's petition seeking bail in the case will now be heard after receipt of the lower court records from the special CBI court, which had convicted Prasad and sentenced him to five years in custody and slapped a fine of Rs 60 lakh on him on February 15.

The scam related to withdrawal of Rs 139.35 crore from the Doranda treasury in 1995-96 when he was the chief minister of the erstwhile undivided Bihar.

He was sentenced on February 21.

The RJD leader, who was on bail, had surrendered before the CBI court and is in custody since February 15.

He had moved Jharkhand High Court on February 24 challenging his conviction and sentence by the court here.

He is now in Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences here for the monitoring of his medical condition.

The fodder scam is pegged at Rs 950 crore.

The money was withdrawn from various treasuries through fake challans and bills by the animal husbandary department.

Prasad, who was the chief minister at the time, also held the portfolio of the finance department and had allegedly received huge kickbacks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lalu Prasad Yadav Jharkhand HC Jharkhand High Court RJD
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp