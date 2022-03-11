STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Russia-Ukraine war: At UNSC, India may take neutral stand on Moscow's claim on biological weapons

The US said Russia could be preparing the ground for using such weapons in Ukraine or that it may be setting up a false flag operation using these banned methods of warfare.

Published: 11th March 2022 05:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 05:39 PM   |  A+A-

File photo of UN Security Council meeting at United Nations headquarters. (Photo | AFP)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Russia has accused the US of funding research into the development of biological weapons in Ukraine.

Russia’s Defence Ministry spokesperson Igor Konashenkov said that the intent of such labs was to spread deadly pathogens. Though both Washington and Kyiv have denied these allegations, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will hold an emergency meeting on these allegations later on Friday.

Dismissing Russian claims about the US having chemical and biological weapons labs in Ukraine as “preposterous”, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Russia could be preparing the ground for using such weapons in Ukraine or that it may be setting up a false flag operation using these banned methods of warfare.

ALSO READ | China amplifies unsupported Russian claim of Ukraine biolabs

What Russia says to prove its allegation will be known in a few hours from now. However, what is India’s reaction going to be after this session is over is worth mulling over.

Though India has maintained a neutral stand against all the sessions against Russia and has abstained from voting against them thrice in the UNSC. This time too India is likely to maintain its neutral stand.

It was with Russia’s support (PM Modi called up Russian President Vladimir Putin three times to urge him to consider a safe passage for Indians stuck in Ukraine) that enabled the safe exit of over 22,000 Indians from Ukraine. It is unlikely that India will go against Russia even this time around.

After the session is over, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, TN Tirumurti, is likely to issue a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Russia-Ukraine war biological weapons UNSC India at UNSC
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp