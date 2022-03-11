STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sarpanch shot dead by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

The Peoples Conference said it was worrisome that public representatives were continuously being targeted to spread fear.

Published: 11th March 2022 11:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 11:11 PM   |  A+A-

Gun Firing

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Militants shot dead a sarpanch in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, officials said.

This is the third killing of a local elected representative by militants in Jammu and Kashmir this month.

One of the officials said, "At about 8:50 pm, terrorists fired upon Shabir Ahmad Mir near his residence in Adoura in south Kashmir's Kulgam district."

They said Mir was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Mir was an independent sarpanch.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to nab the attackers, the officials said.

The killing drew condemnations from political parties.

National Conference vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah said, "Shocked by the targeted killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmed Mir. Political workers get killed, we offer our condolences, life goes on and then the same thing happens again. There is a mind-numbing pattern to these killings & our reactions. Sadly nothing changes."

"I can only offer my condolences to Shabir's family & my prayers that he finds place in Jannat. I wish his death was the last one we would see but sadly that will not be," he added.

"Strongly condemn the killing of a sarpanch in Kulgam. May the killers rot in Hell," Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone said in a tweet.

The Peoples Conference said it was worrisome that public representatives were continuously being targeted to spread fear.

The National Conference (NC) expressed shock over the killing.

"Deeply saddened & shocked by the barbaric attack on Sarpanch Shabir Ah Mir in Audura, Kulgam in which he lost his life. We condemn in the most vigorous way this cowardly attack & express our deepest condolences to the family of the deceased. May Allah grant him a place in Jannat," the party said on Twitter.

The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir spokesman Altaf Thakur termed the killing barbaric and a cowardice act.

"It is an attack on democracy and such attacks won't be tolerated," he said.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari termed the attack dastardly and inhumane.

"Extremely saddened by this dastardly, inhumane attack on a Sarpanch in Kulgam. I unequivocally condemn this terror attack on a grassroots political worker. This is a second attack on a Panchayat representative in last two days in the Valley," Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari wrote on Twitter.

On March 9, an independent sarpanch, Sameer Bhat, was shot dead by terrorists on the outskirts of Srinagar.

On March 2, terrorists shot dead an independent panchayat member, Mohammad Yaqub Dar, in the Srandoo area of Kulgam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kulgam Kulgam Crime Jammu and Kashmir crime Jammu and Kashmir
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp