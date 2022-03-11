STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Stepfather booked in Rajasthan's Kota for raping minor daughter

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped and her mother beaten up into silence by stepfather for about half a decade, police said.

Published: 11th March 2022 08:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KOTA: A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped and her mother beaten up into silence by stepfather for about half a decade, police here said on Friday.

The ordeal came to an end Thursday night, when the girl and her mother finally mustered courage to report the matter to police, when the man, a daily wage labourer, tried to rape her again in a drunken state, they said.

The police filed a case against the 35-year-old under sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act and produced the girl before Child Welfare Committee (CWC) late Thursday night that ordered to send her to a shelter home.

During her counselling at RK Puram Police Station - where the matter was reported -- the girl alleged repeated rape by her stepfather, saying he would always attack her in an inebriated state, CWC member Vimal Jain told PTI.

The victim alleged that her stepfather, a drunk, had been raping her for the last 4-5 years, he said.

She alleged that when her mother came to her defence she too was beaten up by the man, who threatened to kill them both if they ever told about the matter to anyone outside, Jain said.

During once such beating, her mother even received an arm fracture, she alleged, Jain said.

A medical examination of the girl has been conducted, but her statement under section 164 before magistrate is yet to be recorded, he said.

The victim, who has never been to school due to poverty, said her mother is the second wife of the accused, and they had both got engaged six years ago through Nata Pratha (a tradition of keeping a woman as wife by paying of money to her parents).

Anil Joshi, Circle Inspector RK Puram Police Station, said an investigation into the matter is underway and the accused is yet to be arrested.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kota Rajasthan Rajasthan Crime Rajasthan Rape Kota Rape Kota Crime
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp