STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP win decoded: Dalits rally around BJP, make win smoother

More so, the show on the reserved seats — 84 SC and 2 ST — has clearly established the dexterity with which the BJP tends to make deprived and downtrodden communities the face of its welfare agenda.

Published: 11th March 2022 03:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 09:07 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Flags

BJP Flags (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW:  The history-making performance of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh has reiterated its strategic prowess of winning elections.

More so, the show on the reserved seats — 84 SC and 2 ST — has clearly established the dexterity with which the BJP tends to make deprived and downtrodden communities the face of its welfare agenda.

This time, the party won 55 seats losing 21 from its tally of reserved seats – 76-- which it had won of 2017.

The results reflect that the BJP has succeeded in winning over the scheduled castes other than those non-Jatav castes who have been supporting it since 2014. The saffron party is believed to have made strong forays into Jatav vote bank which makes around 56 per cent of the Dalit electorate.

Scheduled castes, the traditional voters of BSP till a few years back, account for 19-21% of the population in UP. Almost all the mainstream political parties eye their support to get the edge the electoral battles.

In a more or less bipolar contest between the BJP and the SP, the saffron brigade seems to have managed the consolidation of the Dalit votes through the welfare schemes.

On the contrary, the SP failed to cut much ice among the SC voters who perceive it as a party of emboldened Yadavs who have been tormenting the deprived and downtrodden for decades.

In 2022, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tried to woo the Dalits by inducting prominent BSP leaders like Lalji Verma, Ram Achal Rajbhar, Indrajit Saroj, but the Samajwadi Party seems to have reached nowhere.

On the contrary, BJP has been continuously challenging Mayawati’s domination over Dalits vote bank since 2014 first rallying behind the popularity of PM Modi followed by a host of welfare measures cutting through caste fault lines.

Experts said that the steps like double ration during pandemic, housing scheme, pension schemes and above all the law and order had enormous resonance on the ground socio-economically oppressed classes. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Samajwadi Party UP Elections UP Elections 2022 UP Polls UP Polls 2022 UP Assembly Elections UP Assembly Elections 2022
India Matters
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
Lessons and trends from the UP elections
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (Photo | PTI)
'Battle for India will be decided in 2024, not in any state poll': Prashant Kishor's jibe at Modi
Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi. (Photo | PTI)
Thrashing in Punjab, Manipur; UP, Uttarakhand: Discontent grows loud at Congress
Modi is slowly changing grammar of Indian politics

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp