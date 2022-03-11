STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Upbeat over BJP's win in four states, party MLAs attend assembly session in saffron attire

Some of the BJP MLAs expressed confidence that the saffron wave will also sweep Jharkhand in the next assembly polls.

Published: 11th March 2022 08:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

BJP Supporters

BJP Supporters (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: Elated over BJP's astounding poll performance in UP and three other states, party legislators here attended the budget session in the Assembly in saffron attire on Friday and chanted ‘Jai Shree Ram' slogans on its premises.

Heaping praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for "effective implementation of welfare programmes" in the country and UP, the saffron camp legislators said ceaseless efforts by the two leaders have helped curb crime.

Some of them expressed confidence that the saffron wave will also sweep Jharkhand in the next assembly polls.

Talking to reporters outside the Assembly, BJP legislator Amit Mandal said, "The agenda of Hindutva and development worked well in Uttar Pradesh. The party will fight the upcoming assembly polls in Jharkhand with the same agenda."

The BJP's Jharkhand unit had on Thursday congratulated the party leadership over the saffron camp's victory in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa, asserting that the people of the four states wanted a "Congress-mukt Bharat".

Taking a dig at the saffron party legislators over their chants in the Assembly, cabinet minister Mithilesh Kumar Thakur said, "BJP MLAs should be sent to temples and priests instead should be asked to attend the session as they would hold better discussions in the interest of the state."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Uttar Pradesh polls Punjab Uttar Pradesh Goa  Punjab polls manipur polls Manipur  Goa polls Uttarakhand  uttarakhand polls
India Matters
Photo used for representational purposes (File photo| Reuters)
EPFO fixes 8.1 per cent as interest rate on provident fund deposits for 2021-22, lowest since 1977-78
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
After Punjab victory, AAP now shifts focus to South; to launch massive membership drive
For representational purposes (Soumyadip Sinha | Express Illustrations)
Operation Ganga and the emergence of civis indicus sum
District magistrate helps build 230 libraries with donated books in Bihar  

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp