Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath submits resignation to Governor Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and guidance.

Published: 11th March 2022 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2022 10:06 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan here and handed over his resignation to her, paving the way for the formation of the new government.

The governor accepted Adityanath's resignation and requested him to continue as the caretaker chief minister along with his cabinet till further arrangements are made, according to an official release issued by the Raj Bhavan.

Before going to the Raj Bhavan, Adityanath chaired the last meeting of his outgoing cabinet and thanked the people of Uttar Pradesh for extending their support to the BJP in the state assembly elections, an official spokesperson said.

He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership and guidance, the spokesperson said.

During the meeting, the cabinet passed a resolution stressing that the people of the state have not only expressed confidence in the policies of the BJP but also paved the way for it to form the government once again by giving it a sweeping mandate, he said.

The BJP won 255 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Its allies Apna Dal (S) and Nishad Party bagged 12 seats and six seats, respectively.

The Samajwadi Party won 111 seats and its alliance partners Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal got six and eight seats, respectively.

The Congress and the Jansatta Dal got two seats each and the Bahujan Samaj Party bagged one.

