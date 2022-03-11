With KPA's victory in 2 seats, Manipur’s community-based politics gets a shot in the arm

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: In less than two months of its birth, a tribe-based political party in Manipur has managed to make its way into the Assembly.

The “miraculous” victory of the Kuki People’s Alliance (KPA) in the two seats it contested made ethnic divisions in the state even more visible.

As the name suggests, the KPA appeals to the aspirations of the Kukis who are tribesmen. The odds were against it after a conglomerate of several militant organisations had come out openly in support of a certain political party.

The KPA’s victory suggests if the Naga People’s Front (NPF) wins in the Naga-majority hills, a Kuki party is successful in the Kuki-majority areas. The Nagas and the Kukis are the virtual kingmakers in nine seats each in the hills. In two others, they have mixed populations.

KPA vice president Dr Chinkholal Thangsing agreed there was a reinforcement of community-based politics in Manipur.

“This absolutely proves there is community-based politics in the hills. In fact, it came a bit slow in our area. The Nagas are politically more sound and strategic. They have the NPF,” he said.

“We didn’t have a political platform and our people said we need to have one. We received tremendous support from people. They said this is a Kuki party. There was this sense of belongingness and nationalism,” the Kuki leader said.

He said when the KPA fielded the two candidates, it generated hope among people.

“The Kukis had no choice other than the national parties and the NPP which is from Meghalaya. The educated youth, who are internet and tech-savvy and keep themselves abreast with the politics of outside, viewed the national parties as alien. They too wanted a party of our own,” Dr Thangsing said.

He described the victory of the two KPA candidates – Kimneo Haokip Hangshing and Chinlunthang – as miraculous and said it happened due to God’s intervention. Hangshing contested from Saikul and Chinlunthang from Singhat bordering Myanmar.

Hangshing and four other female candidates, including three from the BJP, were among the victors. It was unprecedented.

Given recent precedents, there is a perception among the people that the defection of some MLAs of the opposition parties to the BJP is only a matter of time.

However, Dr Thangsing believes the KPA legislators would not jump ship. “We have to have integrity. Nobody from us will defect to the BJP,” he said.